Yemen’s Army Implements a Wide Military Operation on Saudi Strategic Sites

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out today, Monday, a massive military operation on a number of the Saudi military and vital bases and Facilities in the Saudi southern provinces of Jizan, Najran, and Asir.

“The operation targeted the warplanes hangars, the pilot accommodation and the Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and military targets at the airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran,” the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Saree, said in a statement

The spokesman added that the wide military operation also targeted the “giant oil facility in the industrial zone in Jizan”, stressing that the targeting was achieved with high-accuracy.

During his statement this morning, B.G. Saree pointed out that high-precision ballistic missiles were used in the operation, which have not been revealed yet, as well as a large number of drones.

Brigadier General Saree also announced targeting the Tadawin camp in the Yemeni-occupied province of Ma’rib where Saudi military commanders were meeting with mercenaries; thus, leaving scores of them dead and injured.

The operation comes in retaliation to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression (coalition), Saree assured, the latest of which was in Hajjah yesterday, Sunday, and the ongoing blockade as well as coinciding with the memory of the Tannum massacre by the Saudis against the Yemeni pilgrims.

He reaffirmed that the Yemeni armed forces will persist in its legitimate defending Yemen with its people until freedom and independence are achieved