Aug. 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued its bombing and raids on a number of regions. In addition, the UAE-Saudi mercenaries continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

In al-Hodeidah western governorate, the aggression forces launched 6 raids on the Al-Hashadi farm in Al-Arj area located in the Bajil district, while the aggression forces bombed the property of citizens in the northern district of Haiss with Katyusha rockets and artillery shells.

For its part, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Room recorded 127 violations committed by the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression within Hodeidah front in the past 24 hours.

The violations recorded were the launching of 6 raids by the Saudi warplanes in the Al-Arj area, hovering of 9 warplanes over the Al-Manthar, Hodeidah city and Haiss, while 6 spy drones were spotted over the Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi and Hodeidah city.15 violations were conducted using artillery shelling, and 88 violations with various kinds of weapons.

In Saada province, the aggression targeted populated villages in the Razih border district with missiles and artillery shells, while the Saudi aggression’s warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Ali area in the Razih district.

In Al-Jawf, two airstrikes hit the Al-Labnat area in Al-Hazm district.

In Al-Bayda governorate, a Saudi airstrike was carried out in the Walad Rabie district.